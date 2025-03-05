News
Webtoon Entertainment to Discuss Power of Fandom in SXSW 2025
posted on by Wonhee Cho
On March 9, Aron Levitz, President of Wattpad WEBTOON Studios and Co-President of Wattpad, will join executives from Crunchyroll and Weverse at Fast Company's panel titled "The Business of Belonging: Tapping Into the Power of Fandom." The panel will take place from 10:15-10:45 a.m. CDT at Cedar Door Patio Bar & Grill. The discussion will focus on how companies build and maintain loyal fanbases.
On March 10, Jini Cho, Director of Brand Marketing & Partnerships at WEBTOON, will join Rakuten Viki and DIVE Studios for a panel titled "Sustaining Fandom: Why K-Entertainment is Here to Stay." The session, led by Forbes' Regina Kim, will take place from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. CDT at Austin Convention Center Room 17AB. The panel will explore the sustained popularity of Korean entertainment, including K-dramas, K-pop, and webcomics.
Source: WEBTOON Entertainment's press release