Webtoon Entertainment to Discuss Power of Fandom in SXSW 2025

Panels to explore sustained popularity of Korean entertainment, fandom

Image via WEBTOON Entertainment © WEBTOON ENTERTAINMENT

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. announced on March 4 a series of appearances at SXSW 2025 in Austin, TX, including panels at the SXSW Conference and Fast Company's annual The Grill at SXSW.

On March 9, Aron Levitz, President of Wattpad WEBTOON Studios and Co-President of Wattpad, will join executives from Crunchyroll and Weverse at Fast Company's panel titled "The Business of Belonging: Tapping Into the Power of Fandom." The panel will take place from 10:15-10:45 a.m. CDT at Cedar Door Patio Bar & Grill. The discussion will focus on how companies build and maintain loyal fanbases.

On March 10, Jini Cho, Director of Brand Marketing & Partnerships at WEBTOON , will join Rakuten Viki and DIVE Studios for a panel titled "Sustaining Fandom: Why K-Entertainment is Here to Stay." The session, led by Forbes' Regina Kim, will take place from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. CDT at Austin Convention Center Room 17AB. The panel will explore the sustained popularity of Korean entertainment, including K-dramas, K-pop, and webcomics.