Shoshimin: How to become Ordinary Anime's 2nd Season Debuts on April 5

TV Asahi revealed a promotional video on Thursday for the second season of SHOSHIMIN: How to become Ordinary , the television anime of Honobu Yonezawa 's Shōshimin mystery novel series. The video reveals that yorushika will perform the opening theme song "Kaseijin" (Martian), and Nagi Yanagi will perform the ending theme song "SugaRiddle." The below video previews yorushika 's theme song.

The anime will debut on TV Asahi in the NUMAnimation programming block on April 5. The show will also stream on ABEMA starting on April 5.

The staff also revealed a new visual.

The new season will adapt the Shuki Gentei Kuri Kinton Jiken (The Case of the Autumn-time Limited-Edition Candied Chestnuts and Sweet Potatoes) and Tōki Gentei Bonbon Chocolat Jiken (The Case of the Wintertime Limited-Edition Chocolate Bonbons) novels.

New cast for the season will include Teppei Uenishi as Takahiko Urino, Yume Miyamoto as Tokiko Nakamaru, and Seiichirō Yamashita as Yūto Hiya.

The first season premiered on July 6 in the NUMAnimation programming block on the TV Asahi channel and 23 of its affiliates, as well as on BS Asahi . Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The anime adapted the Shunki Gentei Ichigo Tart Jiken (The Case of the Springtime Limited-Edition Strawberry Tart) and Kaki Gentei Tropical Parfait Jiken (The Case of the Summertime Limited-Edition Tropical Parfait) novels in Yonezawa's ( Kotenbu series, Black Dungeon Castle ) series.

The story centers on Jōgorō Kobato, who wishes to live a quiet and ordinary life after a painful experience. He and Yuki Osanai form a "mutually beneficial relationship" as Yuki also wants the same thing. They start high school as classmates with a plan to spend their peaceful days as ordinary people, but unfortunately they keep getting wrapped up in mysteries and disasters as they happen one after another.

The novel series has had several manga adaptations, including Anko Manjūya 's Shunki Gentei Ichigo Tart Jiken , which ran in 2008-2009 and has two volumes. Omiomi drew a two-volume adaptation of Kaki Gentei Tropical Parfait Jiken in 2010-2011.