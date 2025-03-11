Yoyogi Animation Academy, Starry Cube, Ryū Nakayama's Andraft Establish Aurora Animation Studio

New anime production company aims to create supportive environment for creators

Yoyogi Animation Academy , Starry Cube , and Andraft announced on Monday that they will jointly establish the anime production company Aurora Animation on April 1 (the start of the next fiscal year in Japan) in eastern Tokyo. Yoyogi Animation Academy CEO Daiki Hashimoto will also serve as the CEO of Aurora Animation. Andraft CEO Ryū Nakayama ( Chainsaw Man director) and Starry Cube CEO Ryō Aizawa will be the new company's board directors.

Image via PR Times

Aurora Animation aims to create a supportive environment for creators to work on high-quality and creative works. The company will engage in animation production business targeted for the Japanese and global markets.

Yoyogi Animation Academy has been training aspiring animators and voice actors, and is celebrating its 47th anniversary this year. The school is credited for collaborating on anime productions such as the RGB Adventure , Shin Hakkenden , and Macross 7 .

Starry Cube is a company established in 2018 that plans, produces, and distributes anime series and films. The company produced the Demon Lord, Retry! R , A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero , Protocol: Rain anime series, and is producing the second season of Aharen-san wa Hakarenai . The company handled the overseas licensing of the Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time and Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It anime series.

Nakayama established the Andraft animation production company in January 2024. Nakayama's work on the 2022 television anime of Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga was his series directorial debut work. Prior to that, he had worked as key animator and animation director on a number of anime projects, beginning with key animation on Tantei Opera Milky Holmes in 2010. He has served as animation director on episodes of Wake Up, Girls! , Barakamon , Yatterman Night , Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale , Gamers! , Black Clover , Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia , and Jujutsu Kaisen .

Sources: Anime!Anime! (八羽汰 わちは), PR Times