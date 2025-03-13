Dive in Wonderland Anime Film's Teaser Unveils More Cast & Staff

The staff of Fushigi no Kuni de Alice to -Dive in Wonderland- (With Alice in Wonderland -Dive in Wonderland-), which they describe as Japan's first anime film adaptation of Lewis Carroll 's classic children's novel Alice in Wonderland , revealed the film's teaser trailer and teaser visual on Friday. The teaser unveils more cast and staff members for the anime.

Image courtesy of Schneid ©「不思議の国でアリスと」製作委員会

The cast members (including previously announced Nanoka Hara and Maika Pugh ) include:

(Top row, left to right in image above)

Nanoka Hara as Rise

as Rise Maika Pugh as Alice

as Alice Mayu Matsuoka as The Queen of Hearts

as The Queen of Hearts Kōji Yamamoto as The Mad Hatter

as The Mad Hatter Norito Yashima as The March Hare

as The March Hare Ryūichi Kosugi as Humpty Dumpty

(Bottom row, left to right in image above)

Kappei Yamaguchi as The White Rabit

as The White Rabit Toshiyuki Morikawa as The Cheshire Cat

as The Cheshire Cat Takahiro Yamamoto as The Caterpillar

as The Caterpillar Shōtarō Mamiya as Akira Urai, a butler that invites Rise to Wonderland

as Akira Urai, a butler that invites Rise to Wonderland Keiko Toda as Ayako Azumino, Rise's grandmother

The newly announced staff members are:

The film will open on August 29.

The film's story centers on Rise, a modern-day girl who somehow stumbles into Wonderland and meets Alice.

Toshiya Shinohara ( Black Butler , A Lull in the Sea , The aquatope on white sand ) is directing the film at P.A. Works . Yūko Kakihara ( Blue Box , Urusei Yatsura 2022, The aquatope on white sand ) is penning the script. Shochiku and TBS are listed as production coordinators.

Lewis Carroll 's Alice in Wonderland book centers on a girl named Alice, who one day follows a talking white rabbit into a rabbit hole, and ends up in a strange Wonderland where she has surreal encounters with its mercurial rules and denizens. The book has become one of the most referenced works of literature in pop culture, with elements and motifs appearing in virtually every medium, including anime, manga, and video games.

The book previously inspired Nippon Animation and Apollo Film 's 1983-1984 television anime adaptation.