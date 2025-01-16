Alice in Wonderland Novel Gets 1st Anime Film by P.A. Works

Anime studio P.A. Works announced on Friday that it is producing Japan's first anime film adaptation of Lewis Carroll 's classic children's novel Alice in Wonderland (also known as Alice's Adventures in Wonderland ). Titled Fushigi no Kuni de Alice to -Dive in Wonderland- (With Alice in Wonderland -Dive in Wonderland-), it will open on August 29.

Nanoka Hara ( Suzume 's titular character, live-action Oshi no Ko 's Kana Arima, upper left in image above) will star as Rise (upper right), a modern-day girl who somehow stumbles into Wonderland and meets Alice. Maika Pugh (live-action Cells at Work! 's Platelet, lower left) stars as Alice (lower right).

Toshiya Shinohara ( Black Butler , A Lull in the Sea , The aquatope on white sand ) is directing the film at P.A. Works . Yūko Kakihara ( Blue Box , Urusei Yatsura 2022, The aquatope on white sand ) is penning the script. Shochiku and TBS are listed as production coordinators.

Lewis Carroll 's Alice in Wonderland book centers on a girl named Alice Liddell, who one day follows a talking white rabbit into a rabbit hole, and ends up in a strange Wonderland where she has surreal encounters with its mercurial rules and denizens. The book has become one of the most referenced works of literature in pop culture, with elements and motifs appearing in virtually every medium, including anime, manga, and video games.

The book previously inspired Nippon Animation and Apollo Film 's 1983-1984 television anime adaptation.

