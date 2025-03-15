News
The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei Anime Casts 4 Classmates
posted on by Egan Loo
The staff of the television anime based on Aki Shimizu's The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei: He Just Solves All the Mysteries (Chūzenji-sensei Mononoke Kōgiroku: Sensei ga Nazo o Toite Shimaukara.), the spinoff manga and prequel to Natsuhiko Kyōgoku's Hyakki Yakō novel series, announced four more cast members for the protagonist Kanna's classmates on Saturday.
*❁ ┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈*— アニメ『中禅寺先生物怪講義録 先生が謎を解いてしまうから。』公式 (@chuzenji_anime) March 15, 2025
⠀⠀中禅寺先生物怪講義録
先生が謎を解いてしまうから。
*┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈ ❁*
追加キャスト解禁🌸
蓑田静江を演じるのは
#小笠原早紀 さん！
キャラクター紹介はHPをチェック⇣https://t.co/d0jsZvTNgV#中禅寺先生 pic.twitter.com/QV9ZdqEsuX
Yukiyo Fujii as Hanadai Renjō
*❁ ┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈*— アニメ『中禅寺先生物怪講義録 先生が謎を解いてしまうから。』公式 (@chuzenji_anime) March 15, 2025
⠀⠀中禅寺先生物怪講義録
先生が謎を解いてしまうから。
*┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈ ❁*
追加キャスト解禁🌸
連城花代を演じるのは
#藤井ゆきよ さん！
キャラクター紹介はHPをチェック⇣https://t.co/d0jsZvTNgV#中禅寺先生 pic.twitter.com/sOQQoDrZ4d
Hikaru Akao as Ryōko Ogawa
*❁ ┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈*— アニメ『中禅寺先生物怪講義録 先生が謎を解いてしまうから。』公式 (@chuzenji_anime) March 15, 2025
⠀⠀中禅寺先生物怪講義録
先生が謎を解いてしまうから。
*┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈ ❁*
追加キャスト解禁🌸
小川涼子を演じるのは
#赤尾ひかる さん！
キャラクター紹介はHPをチェック⇣https://t.co/d0jsZvTNgV#中禅寺先生 pic.twitter.com/1GwN4HCewQ
Wataru Hatano as Takeshi "Take-bō" Kōta
*❁ ┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈*— アニメ『中禅寺先生物怪講義録 先生が謎を解いてしまうから。』公式 (@chuzenji_anime) March 15, 2025
⠀⠀中禅寺先生物怪講義録
先生が謎を解いてしまうから。
*┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈ ❁*
追加キャスト解禁🌸
タケ坊(幸田武)を演じるのは
#羽多野渉 さん！
キャラクター紹介はHPをチェック⇣https://t.co/d0jsZvTNgV#中禅寺先生 pic.twitter.com/JjapOYhy3C
Pony Canyon describes the story:
School x Supernatural x Mystery
This story takes place before the exorcist Kyogokudo opened up a used bookstore...
Our setting is in Tokyo in 1948, just right after the war. Kanna Kusakabe had just become a second-year at a high school when she meets the new language teacher, Akihiko Chuzenji.
Mysterious supernatural things keep happening around Kanna. Once again today, Kanna is going to open the doors to the library prep room to seek help from the surly Chuzenji-sensei who is waiting inside.
A high school supernatural mystery featuring the unlikely duo between a teacher and a high school girl is about to begin!
The series stars:
- Kaori Maeda as Kanna Kusakabe
- Katsuyuki Konishi as Akihiko Chuzenji
- Shinnosuke Tachibana as Reijiro Enokizu
- Shūya Nishiji as Takumi Sekiguchi
- Takanori Hoshino as Shutaro Kiba
- Ai Furihata as Atsuko Chuzenji
- Ai Kayano as Chizuko Chuzenji
- >Kaoru Sakura as Yukie
- >Mitsuru Miyamoto as Soichiro
Chihiro Kumano (episode director for A Couple of Cuckoos, Moriarty the Patriot) is directing the anime at 100Studio. Atsushi Oka (Hensuki, Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez scripts) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Masahiko Suzuki (Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs) is designing the characters. Toshiki Kameyama is the sound director, and Keiichi Hirokawa and Ryūichi Takada from MONACA are composing the music.
HoneyWorks feat. KAF performs the opening theme song "She Is Now in the Labyrinth." Composer Shunryū's music project Sizuk performs the ending theme song "Kimi no Shiranai Koto" (What You Don't Know).
Additional staff members include:
- Main Designer: Yoshiki Kuga
- Art Director/Concept Art Boards: Seo Gu Lee
- Art Setting: Mi Hyang Kang
- Color Key Artist: Haruko Nobori
- Compositing Director of Photography: Nanami Yamawaki
- Editing: Rina Koguchi (IMAGICA Entertainment Media Services)
- Sound Effects: Airi Kobayashi, Hiroki Nozaki
- Sound Production: Bit Grooove Promotion
- Music Production: Pony Canyon
The anime will premiere on the TV Tokyo channel on April 7 at 25:30 (effectively, April 8 at 1:30 a.m. or April 7 at 12:30 p.m. EDT), and it will also run BS TV Tokyo and AT-X.
Shimizu launched the manga in Kodansha's Shonen Magazine Edge in October 2019. The manga moved to Kodansha's Comic Days app when the magazine ended publication in October 2023. Kodansha published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on March 7.
The manga is based on the Bara Jūji Sōsho (Rozen Kreuz Series) novels, which is described as a "shared world" of Kyōgoku's Hyakki Yakō novel series. Kyogoku is credited as "founder" of the series. The 10-novel series began in 2015 with different authors and illustrators.
