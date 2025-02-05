The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei Anime Unveils More Cast & Staff, Ending Song Artist Sizuk

The official website for the television anime based on Aki Shimizu 's The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei: He Just Solves All the Mysteries ( Chūzenji-sensei Mononoke Kōgiroku: Sensei ga Nazo o Toite Shimaukara. ), the spinoff manga and prequel to Natsuhiko Kyōgoku 's Hyakki Yakō novel series, announced on Wednesday more cast and staff members, as well as the ending theme song "Kimi no Shiranai Koto" (What You Don't Know) by composer Shunryū 's music project Sizuk .

The newly announced cast members are:

Ai Furihata as Atsuko Chuzenji, Akihiko's younger sister

Ai Kayano as Chizuko Chuzenji, Akihiko's wife

The newly announced staff members are:

The anime will debut in April. The series stars:

Pony Canyon describes the story:

School x Supernatural x Mystery This story takes place before the exorcist Kyogokudo opened up a used bookstore... Our setting is in Tokyo in 1948, just right after the war. Kanna Kusakabe had just become a second-year at a high school when she meets the new language teacher, Akihiko Chuzenji. Mysterious supernatural things keep happening around Kanna. Once again today, Kanna is going to open the doors to the library prep room to seek help from the surly Chuzenji-sensei who is waiting inside. A high school supernatural mystery featuring the unlikely duo between a teacher and a high school girl is about to begin!

Chihiro Kumano (episode director for A Couple of Cuckoos , Moriarty the Patriot ) is directing the anime at 100Studio . Atsushi Oka ( Hensuki , Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez scripts) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Masahiko Suzuki ( Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs ) is designing the characters. Toshiki Kameyama is the sound director, and Keiichi Hirokawa and Ryūichi Takada from MONACA are composing the music.

Shimizu launched the manga in Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge in October 2019. The manga moved to Kodansha 's Comic Days app when the magazine ended publication in October 2023. Kodansha will publish the manga's 11th compiled book volume on March 7.

The manga is based on the Bara Jūji Sōsho (Rozen Kreuz Series) novels, which is described as a "shared world" of Kyōgoku's Hyakki Yakō novel series. Kyogoku is credited as "founder" of the series. The 10-novel series began in 2015 with different authors and illustrators.