The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei TV Anime Reveals April 2025 Debut, Main Cast

Pony Canyon revealed on Thursday that the television anime based on Aki Shimizu 's The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei: He Just Solves All the Mysteries ( Chūzenji-sensei Mononoke Kōgiroku: Sensei ga Nazo o Toite Shimaukara. ), the spinoff manga and prequel to Natsuhiko Kyōgoku 's Hyakki Yakō novel series, will debut in April 2025.

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon ©A,N,H,K/CPC

Pony Canyon has also revealed two cast members, more staff, and a new key visual. The series stars:

Kaori Maeda as Kanna Kusakabe

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon ©A,N,H,K/CPC

Katsuyuki Konishi as Akihiko Chuzenji

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon ©A,N,H,K/CPC

Toshiki Kameyama is the sound director, and Keiichi Hirokawa and Ryūichi Takada from MONACA are composing the music.

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon ©A,N,H,K/CPC

Pony Canyon

School x Supernatural x Mystery This story takes place before the exorcist Kyogokudo opened up a used bookstore... Our setting is in Tokyo in 1948, just right after the war. Kanna Kusakabe had just become a second-year at a high school when she meets the new language teacher, Akihiko Chuzenji. Mysterious supernatural things keep happening around Kanna. Once again today, Kanna is going to open the doors to the library prep room to seek help from the surly Chuzenji-sensei who is waiting inside. A high school supernatural mystery featuring the unlikely duo between a teacher and a high school girl is about to begin!

describes the story:

Chihiro Kumano (episode director for A Couple of Cuckoos , Moriarty the Patriot ) is directing the anime at 100Studio . Atsushi Oka ( Hensuki , Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez scripts) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Masahiko Suzuki ( Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs ) is designing the characters.

Shimizu launched the manga in Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge in October 2019. The manga moved to Kodansha 's Comic Days app when the magazine ended publication in October 2023. Kodansha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on October 8.

The manga is based on the Bara Jūji Sōsho (Rozen Kreuz Series) novels, which is described as a "shared world" of Kyōgoku's Hyakki Yakō novel series. Kyogoku is credited as "founder" of the series. The 10-novel series began in 2015 with different authors and illustrators.

Source: Press release