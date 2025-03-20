Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories Anime's Blu-ray Disc with New English Dub Ships on June 24

New home video release features 1st 2 seasons dubbed/subbed

Sentai Filmworks announced on Thursday that it will release a Blu-ray Disc for the first two seasons of Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories television anime that features a new English dub. The Blu-ray Disc is slated for a June 24 release. It will also include the anime in Japanese with English subtitles.

Image courtesy of Sentai Filmworks © 「闇芝居」製作委員会

The company originally announced the anime's dub in May 2019, and it had planned to release the dub on home video that year.

Sentai Filmworks licensed the first two seasons of the series and released them on home video with English subtitles in 2016.

The original Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories series of anime shorts featured six-minute horror stories based on urban legends in a modern day setting. The shorts draw inspiration from Shōwa-era illustrated paper theater (kamishibai) productions.

The anime's first season premiered in July 2013, and the 14th and most recent season premiered on January 4. Each season of the series has 13 episodes. Crunchyroll streams the series as they air.

Akira Funada is returning from the last three seasons to direct and produce the new season at ILCA with production cooperation by ILCASHIPS LEON STUDIO . Additional producers include Takuya Iwasaki and Norio Yamakawa . Scriptwriters include Hiromu Kumamoto , Mitsuhiro Sasaki , Choji Yoshikawa , and Saori Aoki .

The project inspired a spinoff, The World Yamizukan , in spring 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the previous seasons and The World Yamizukan as they aired. The anime also inspired the Ninja Collection spinoff anime. The anime premiered in July 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

A live-action series adaptation of the anime premiered in Japan in September 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the series.

Source: Email correspondence