New Panty & Stocking Anime Reveals More Cast, July Debut

A stage event at AnimeJapan 2025 on Saturday revealed a new video, more cast, and the July debut for the New PANTY & STOCKING with GARTERBELT anime.

The new cast is:

Yūto Uemura as Polyurethane

Junya Enoki as Polyester

The two are the "Tenshi" (Angel) brothers. Polyester is the older brother, and Polyurethane is the younger brother.

The returning cast members for the new anime are:

Akeno Watanabe will star in the new anime as Kneesocks, replacing Ayumi Fujimura from the 2010 series. Yūko Natsuyoshi will voice Fastener, replacing Miki Makiguchi .

Additional staff members include:

The new anime will have music by artists including returning musicians ☆ Taku Takahashi ( m-flo ) and Teddyloid , TAKU INOUE , 80KIDZ , KM , TAAR , MONJOE , Yackle , Mitsunori Ikeda , and Junji Chiba among others.

Kadokawa describes the new anime's story:

In Daten City, a realm between heaven and hell, sinister spirits known as "Ghosts" prowl the streets, feeding on human desires and resentment. Yet, in the darkest moments, two figures emerge to obliterate these vengeful beings with a divine light beyond human understanding. Their names? Panty & Stocking! These fallen angel sisters have been tasked with purging the darkness engulfing the earth. But who are they, really? Are they truly messengers of God... or agents of the Devil?

Trigger

Hiromi Wakabayashi

is returning to direct the anime atis returning to write the script along with Imaishi.is also serving as a concept planner.is continuing on as the original character designer., and, who all previously worked on the original as animators or writers, are designing the characters. Koyama is also credited with art direction.is listed as a "special specialist."is credited for the original draft.

Both Sushio and Mai Yoneyama are returning to work on the new project. Yoneyama worked as a key animator on the previous Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt anime, marking her debut as a key animator. Sushio will work on the new project as an animator. He had worked as an animation director and key animator on the original show. Studio Trigger had previously noted at Anime Expo in July 2023 that Sushio wanted to work as key animator on the new work, but Trigger did not officially confirm his work on the project at that time.

The original 13-episode anime aired in 2010. Funimation released the anime on home video in 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2019.

Imaishi directed the anime at GAINAX . Geek Fleet was in charge of series composition, and the music featured songs from Teddyloid , Booty Bronx , Taku Takahashi , and more. Atsushi Nishigori was in charge of the character design.



