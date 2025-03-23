News
'Mikadono San Shimai wa Angai, Choroi' TV Anime Reveals July Debut in 1st Promo Video
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
A stage event at AnimeJapan 2025 on Sunday revealed the additional staff, first promotional video, and July premiere for the television anime of Aya Hirakawa's Mikadono San Shimai wa Angai, Choroi (The Three Mikadono Sisters Are Surprisingly Easy) romantic comedy manga.
The newly announced staff are:
- Series Script: Takayo Ikami
- Sub-Character Design: Yuito Kiyosawa
- Main Animator: Tsukasa Miyazaki
- Color Design: Kazu Doi
- Art Director: Junichi Higashi
- Art Design: Hitomi Ito
- Compositing Director of Photography: Kōhei Asahi
- 3D Director: Yuka Morishige
- Prop Design: Hiromi Makino
- 2D Design: Makoto Yoshigaki
- Special Effects: Masahiro Murakami
- Editing: Ayumi Takahashi
- Music: Masaru Yokoyama
- Sound Director: Jin Aketagawa
- Sound Production: Magic Capsule
Tadahito Matsubayashi is directing the anime at P.A. Works, and Yūsuke Inoue is the character designer.
The manga centers on Yū Ayase, the son of Subaru Ayase. Yū's mother Subaru is herself gifted with beauty, athleticism, and intelligence, but Yū seems to have only inherited his mother's good looks and nothing else. When Yū is enrolled into a high-class school, he is entrusted to the care of his mother's friend, and moves to their house. There, he begins rooming with the three Mikadono sisters, who are all exceptionally talented in their own way, but have a weak side to them.
Hirakawa launched the manga in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in December 2021. Shogakukan published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on March 18.
Source: Mikadono San Shimai wa Angai, Choroi AnimeJapan 2025 stage