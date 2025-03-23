×
'Mikadono San Shimai wa Angai, Choroi' TV Anime Reveals July Debut in 1st Promo Video

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Aoi Koga, Minami Hinata, Yoshino Aoyama, Yurina Amami star in P.A. Works anime

A stage event at AnimeJapan 2025 on Sunday revealed the additional staff, first promotional video, and July premiere for the television anime of Aya Hirakawa's Mikadono San Shimai wa Angai, Choroi (The Three Mikadono Sisters Are Surprisingly Easy) romantic comedy manga.

The newly announced staff are:

choroi-kv.jfif
Image via Mikadono San Shimai wa Angai, Choroi anime's X/Twitter account
©ひらかわあや／小学館／アニプレックス
Minami Hinata is voicing the protagonist Yū Ayase, and Yurina Amami is voicing Kazuki Mikadono, the oldest of the three Mikadono sisters. Aoi Koga is voicing Niko Mikadono, the second daughter of the Mikadono family, and Yoshino Aoyama will voice the youngest daughter Miwa Mikadono.

Tadahito Matsubayashi is directing the anime at P.A. Works, and Yūsuke Inoue is the character designer.

The manga centers on Yū Ayase, the son of Subaru Ayase. Yū's mother Subaru is herself gifted with beauty, athleticism, and intelligence, but Yū seems to have only inherited his mother's good looks and nothing else. When Yū is enrolled into a high-class school, he is entrusted to the care of his mother's friend, and moves to their house. There, he begins rooming with the three Mikadono sisters, who are all exceptionally talented in their own way, but have a weak side to them.

Hirakawa launched the manga in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in December 2021. Shogakukan published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on March 18.

Source: Mikadono San Shimai wa Angai, Choroi AnimeJapan 2025 stage

