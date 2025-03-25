'More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers' Manga Enters Hiatus

Series to resume at later date

Yūki Kanamaru announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Tuesday the More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers manga will take a break as it enters the final part of the series. The series will not publish a new chapter in this month's issue of Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine, entering a hiatus for Kanamaru to prepare and publish the final part at a healthy pace.

The series is entering the final part of the series with the 14th compiled book volume.

Image via Amazon Japan © Yūki Kanamaru, Kadokawa

The manga launched in'smagazine in 2018.shipped the 13th volume on March 4.

Udon Entertainment publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Would you take an oath for a false romance, for the sake of true love? The pseudo-married couple romantic comedy between a popular girl and a loser in romance begins! Jiro Yakuin, a high school student who lacks romantic experience, is paired up with a completely opposite girl, Akari Watanabe, as part of a class called "Marriage Practical". They are required to live together and act like a married couple in order to earn the right to exchange partners with their crushes. Reluctantly, they begin their performance as a married couple, but can they handle what awaits them...!?

The manga inspired an anime that premiered in October 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan and also released an English dub .

