'More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers' Manga Enters Hiatus
posted on by Anita Tai
Yūki Kanamaru announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday the More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers manga will take a break as it enters the final part of the series. The series will not publish a new chapter in this month's issue of Kadokawa's Young Ace magazine, entering a hiatus for Kanamaru to prepare and publish the final part at a healthy pace.
いつも応援してくださっている皆様— 金丸祐基 (@y_marukin) March 25, 2025
物語の続きをお待たせしてしまい
大変申し訳ございません。
私自身は元気に過ごしております◎
毎月のお話がひとつの大きな物語になることを改めて大切にしたいと思っての決断です。
今後もご期待に添えるよう向き合い続けますので、何卒よろしくお願いいたします🙇♀️ https://t.co/cXaGeic40a
The series is entering the final part of the series with the 14th compiled book volume.The manga launched in Kadokawa's Young Ace magazine in 2018. Kadokawa shipped the 13th volume on March 4.
Udon Entertainment publishes the series in English and describes the story:
Would you take an oath for a false romance, for the sake of true love?
The pseudo-married couple romantic comedy between a popular girl and a loser in romance begins!
Jiro Yakuin, a high school student who lacks romantic experience, is paired up with a completely opposite girl, Akari Watanabe, as part of a class called "Marriage Practical". They are required to live together and act like a married couple in order to earn the right to exchange partners with their crushes. Reluctantly, they begin their performance as a married couple, but can they handle what awaits them...!?
The manga inspired an anime that premiered in October 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan and also released an English dub.
Source: Yūki Kanamaru's X/Twitter account
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.