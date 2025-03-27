Hideaki Yoshikawa's Dungeon Builder Manga Ends

Yoshikawa also launches Kokuen no Ō Zelk manga

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Rui Tsukiyo, Hideaki Yoshikawa, Overlap, Seven Seas Entertainment

Maō-sama no Machizukuri: Saikyō no Dungeon wa Kindai Toshi

Overlap published the 12th and final compiled book volume of's) manga on February 25. The volume shipped ahead of the final chapter's online serialization, which debuted in two parts on Overlap'swebsite on March 21 and 22.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and is releasing it in English. Seven Seas describes the series:

In a world where demon lords build dungeons and devour human emotions, one rookie demon lord, Procel, has a new idea. Procel seeks to build a revolutionary new dungeon where humans and monsters can coexist. But first, Procel must defeat the Wind Demon Lord. Based on the light novel series in Japan, this sexy fantasy tale has built something truly special!

Rui Tsukiyo launched the original novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narou website in June 2016, and ended it in March 2018. Overlap published the first print volume with illustrations by fuumi in December 2016, and published the eighth and final novel volume in June 2019. Yoshikawa launched the manga adaptation on Overlap's Comic Gardo website in March 2018. Tsukiyo launched the related Maō-sama no Machizukuri ~Mahō to Kagaku to Mamono ga Tsukuru Risō no Machi~ novel series in August 2018 and ended it in April 2019.

On February 26, Yoshikawa also launched the Kokuen no Ō Zelk ( Zelk the Lord of Dark Flame ) original manga on Square Enix 's Manga UP! website on February 26. The manga centers on a cute boy named Natsuki, who goes to a technology park with his older neighbor Nanaka. However, their trip is interrupted when the sky splits open and a black ball of flame descends on him, making him fall unconscious. He wakes up five years later, to a world devastated by monsters, and Nanaka now part of a small group fighting for survival. In addition, Natsuki himself has awakened to a dark power, able to conjure up black flames. He goes on a journey to restore the world.

Image via Comic Natalie © Hideaki Yoshikawa, Square Enix

Seven Seas previously released Yoshikawa's The Other Side of Secret manga, while Digital Manga Publishing previously released the Me and the Impish Devil manga. Yoshikawa's Kagaku no Yatsura manga inspired an original video anime ( OVA ).