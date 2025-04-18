Blue Box Anime's English Dub Debuts

Image via Blue Blox anime's website ©三浦糀／集英社・「アオのハコ」製作委員会

announced that it has begun streaming the Englishfor the anime of's) onon Friday. All 25 episodes from the first season are streaming in English as well as in other languages.

The English cast includes:

The anime debuted on television in Japan on October 3 on TBS and 28 affiliated networks. The anime began streaming on Netflix on October 4 (Japan time), where it streams weekly. The series is also streaming on more than 25 other streaming services in Japan after each episode's television airing. The first season aired for two consecutive cours (quarters of a year).

The second cours (quarter of a year) premiered on Japanese television on January 2.

The anime is getting a second season.

Yūichirō Yano ( Moyashimon , Lupin the Third: Part 5 ) directed the anime, and Yūko Kakihara ( Buddy Daddies , Cells at Work! , Chihayafuru seasons 2-3) oversaw the series scripts. Miho Tanino ( Tower of God , Blue Thermal ) designed the characters. Telecom Animation Film produced the animation, and UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS was in charge of planning and production.

Official HiGE DANdism performed the first cours opening theme song "Same Blue," and Eve performed the ending theme song "Teenage Blue." Macaroni Enpitsu performed the second opening theme song "Shikaraba" (In That Case), and TOMOO performed the second ending theme song "Contrast."

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service publishes the manga in English digitally, and describes the story:

Taiki Inomata is on the boys' badminton team at sports powerhouse Eimei Junior and Senior High. He's in love with basketball player Chinatsu Kano, the older girl he trains alongside every morning in the gym. One Spring day, their relationship takes a sharp turn ... And thus begins this brand-new series of love, sports and youth!

Miura first published the story as a one-shot manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2020. The magazine started the manga's serialization in April 2021. Shueisha published the manga's 19th compiled book volume on March 4. Viz Media published the manga's 14th volume also on March 4. The manga has more than 6.2 million copies in circulation.



Source: TMS