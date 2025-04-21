CITY The Animation Adds 2 More Cast Members

The staff for CITY The Animation , the television anime of Keiichi Arawi 's CITY manga, revealed two new cast members for its weekly cast announcement every Monday. This week's additional cast are:

Makoto Kaneko as Rindō Obina, a member of the CITY South High School's soccer club

Atsushi Kousaka as Yamato Kurogane, another member of the CITY South High School's soccer club

The anime will premiere on July 6 onat 24:00 JST (effectively, July 7 at 12 midnight), then onTV andat a later time. The anime will start airing onon July 7 at 11:00 p.m. JST.

Tamami Tokuyama (animation director for Sound! Euphonium: Ensemble Contest Arc , key animator for Liz and the Blue Bird ) is credited as both the character designer and chief animation director. Shiori Yamazaki (background art for Violet Evergarden: The Movie , Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day ) is the art director. Additionally, Kana Miyata is the color designer, Hiroki Ueda is the director of photography, Tatsunori Kase is the 3D director, and Yōta Tsuruoka is the sound director. The members of the quartet Piranhans are composing the anime's music. Pony Canyon is in charge of music production.

Singer-songwriter Riho Furui performs the opening theme song "Hello," and singer-songwriter TOMOO performs the ending theme song "Lucky."

Taichi Ishidate ( Violet Evergarden , Beyond the Boundary ) is directing the anime at Kyoto Animation . The anime will be the first non-sequel anime for Kyoto Animation in six years.

Kyoto Animation describes the anime:

This town, is not just a normal town. There's laughter, love and emotional moments. An unpredictable ordinary life presented by the residents! Exciting stuffs come one after another. Welcome to CITY .

Arawi ( Nichijou , Helvetica Standard ) launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in September 2016, and ended the series in February 2021. Kodansha published the 13th and final compiled book volume in April 2021.

Vertical (now Kodansha USA ) published the entire series in English. The manga is also available on Kodansha 's K MANGA service.

The manga returned in Kodansha 's Morning magazine on December 12.