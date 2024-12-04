Keiichi Arawi's CITY Manga Returns After 3 Years

Manga ended serialization in February 2021

Image via Aamzon Japan © Keiichi Arawi, Kodansha

The first 2025 issue of'smagazine revealed on Thursday that'smanga will return, three years after it ended, in the magazine's next issue on December 12. The magazine teases the excitement and fun is back, but trouble from the night before continues.

Arawi launched the original manga in Morning in September 2016, and ended the series in February 2021. Kodansha published the 13th and final compiled book volume in April 2021.

Vertical (now Kodansha USA ) published the entire series in English. The manga is also available on Kodansha 's K MANGA service. Vertical describes the manga:

From the creator of nichijou, this surreal-slapstick series revolves around a penniless college student, Midori Nagumo, who lives in an ordinary city filled with not-quite-ordinary people. And as this reckless girl runs about, she sets the city in motion. Midori is in a bit of a bind. She is in debt, and her landlady is trying to shake her down for unpaid rent. Her best friend refuses to loan her cash since she's wised up to her tricks. Maybe some bullying would help. Or a bit of petty theft? Neither is sustainable. Maybe getting a job would settle things... But working means less time for fun adventures in the big city...

Kyoto Animation is producing a television anime based on the manga titled CITY The Animation , slated for release in 2025. The anime will be the first non-sequel anime for Kyoto Animation in six years.

Arawi previously drew the Nichijou and Helvetica Standard manga, both of which Vertical also released in English. Both manga inspired the Nichijō TV anime by Kyoto Animation in 2011, which draws from stories in both manga. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.