The first time Ouran and Kadode had a close encounter of the third kind, they were children; elementary schoolers. We spent several episodes watching how badly that turned out due to a mixture of alien tools and a child's innocent sense of justice. Now, we see how the pair (seemingly without those memories) react as young adults in the same situation.

A lot of things happen the same way. Upon discovering the alien, Ouran and Kadode immediately go about hiding him. They never question what to do with him—whether they should turn him over to the government or exterminators—they simply take him home. And when an alien is spotted around where they live, they immediately go into panic mode, hoping to find Oba before he gets killed.

All this makes sense. Fundamentally, Ouran and Kadode are the same people they've always been at their cores: helpful, kind, and loving. While they both tend to live their lives ignoring the alien ship and all the things that surround it, when confronted with a helpless alien up close, their first instinct hasn't changed from when they were children.

Of course, there is a bit of nuance to be had here. Kadode is looking out for Oba because even though he makes her feel very uncomfortable—to the point where she has a mini-panic attack after leaving him and Ouran alone together—her sense of right and wrong is still strong. However, Ouran isn't acting the way she is due to sympathies towards the aliens or simply out of the kindness of her heart. Only one thing matters to Ouran: Kadode. If Kadode wants to help the alien, then Ouran will do so. In fact, she doesn't even need to ask what Kadode would do—she already knows. They're that close.

However, there is one big change from their first alien encounter: Oba himself. The alien they met in their youth was rather amoral. He had no issues letting the children have dangerous tools and then using them as they pleased. I mean, he just sat back as Kadode went on a killing spree. But Oba is not like that alien. Rather, he has spent years living as a human, slowly but surely figuring out how they act and why. When Ouran and Kadode want to mess around with his alien tech, he quickly refuses and explains that they could be dangerous. In fact, the only reason he lets the pair of girls even touch one item is so that he can try to solve the mystery that is Ouran.

In the end, Oba brings up the idea that it's not that he and his kind are weak, but rather that humans are too strong. What he means by this is unclear but perhaps, on an interstellar scale, humans are the big brutes of the galaxy. Maybe we're physically the strongest humanoid life out there. Or perhaps it's something more mental. Maybe we can kill more easily than other lifeforms, or just make big decisions faster. Regardless, it's clear to Oba that things are coming to a head—neither humanity nor his kind are likely to survive.

