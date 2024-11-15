How would you rate episode 7 of

Apart from the continuation of a few plot elements from the previous episode,enters a new story arc for its second half. Aki seems to have grown up a little following the traumatic fight against Amaryllis and her possessed sister, and she's fully dedicated to her role as Hikaru's bodyguard, whether he likes it or not. The Kagami Group and their various human-Mecha-Ude flunky pairs keep trying to acquire Alma and Hikaru, but thankfully, Aki's too badass to let them, not that she's above tying herself in knots trying to restrain some of them after a fight.

After previous episodes featured such numerically-named Kagami Group agents as “Oner,” “Twos,” and “Threeg,” we now meet “Fourte,” a 14-year-old black-clad, shark-toothed, eyepatch-wearing gothic lolita wielding a Mecha-Ude gatling gun. She seems fun, but Mecha-Ude is back to its breathless, hyperactive pace, cramming so much into each episode that we've little time to get to know any new characters. How much do you want to bet that the next episode introduces someone called “Fiver”?

Part of the problem is that huge parts of episode 7 comprise multiple flashbacks, to the discovery of Alma and his brother Fist by original Kagami siblings Yakumo and Tsukihito back in the Meiji era (1868-1912). We see Alma form a strong bond with Yakumo, only for him to die after a failed attempt to awaken the “Ordela.” This is the trauma that causes Alma to become inactive for over a century, and it's fresh in his mind now, his memories returned since the fight with Amaryllis.

Consumed with guilt over Yakumo's death, Alma understandably fears the same fate for Hikaru, leading to the tragic breakup of their partnership – though this is very one-sided, as for Hikaru, his link to Alma gives him meaning. That meaning is cruelly snatched away by ARMS' leader Aljis who declares he's back to being a normal civilian and has no place interacting with the other Mecha-Ude users. At least Aki has his back, declaring she's still his bodyguard before punching some sense back into him. I love Aki, but she'd make a terrifying girlfriend.

Highlights include Alma's rather pathetic attempt to skulk away from Hikaru while wrapped in his hoodie and how Jun scoops him up and spins him around like he's drying laundry. Jun's motivations are a little unclear, other than the fact he jumps at the chance to attempt to derize with Alma himself. So why does he first call Hikaru and allow Alma to speak to him? Is it entirely out of self-interest, or is he, subconsciously, a real bro?

Both separations in this episode – between Alma and Yakumo and between Alma and Hikaru – are again casualties of Mecha-Ude 's relentless pace. I wish more time was dedicated to exploring the emotional aspects of these relationships. I worry that this cavalier attitude to character growth and development may lead to Mecha-Ude being written off as superficial, which is unfortunate considering how much care and attention has been lavished on the (brief in this episode, at least) action scenes, and complicated plot.

The backstory's still totally ripping off Transformers .

• Since both Jun and Kazuwa spend most of this episode separated from their respective Mecha-Ude, it suggests that reversing the derizing process can't be too traumatic if done in a planned fashion. Jun's also lost most of his green hair coloring; I'm not sure if that's meant to signify something.

• Looks like Yakumo died in the Meiji era, so we're no closer to finding out who Amaryllis' mysterious boss was in the last episode's post-credits stinger.

• Was Tsukihiko's disease related to the one that also afflicted Jun? They're both Kagami family members, so is it genetic and therefore passed down generations, or does it have something to do with exposure to Mecha-Ude? From their official website character bios, it seems they were both born poorly...

