If I didn't already know we were only two-thirds of the way through, I might have thought this episode was set up for an imminent season finale. Compared to last time's meandering focus and overstuffed plotting,episode 8 skilfully assuages most of my concerns about the show's writing and structure by showcasing excellent action sequences balanced with intelligent character development and goofy humor. This may even be the best episode so far.

First, we catch up with Jun, who teamed up with Alma last time, following his one-sided split with Hikaru. This pairing doesn't last long, as they're both swiftly captured by seemingly easygoing Kagami Family employee Tohdoh. While Jun's been drifting towards Hikaru and Aki's side lately, he's still a Kagami, and brother to the decidedly unpleasant Naohito, Kagami family head. Naohito doesn't hide his disdain for his junior sibling; their relationship seems strained at best and abusive at worst.

While Jun attempts to seize his destiny by teaming up with Alma, Naohito uses them both to further his ends, which may or may not line up with the second-in-command, Executive Director Sakuga. Much to Alma's horror, he's forced to re-live the circumstances that led to the death of his beloved Yakumo a century earlier. Bound by Sakuga, he's made to awaken the Mecha-Ude progenitor “Ordela,” ostensibly to open a portal to the Mecha-Ude world so the Kagami Group can enslave every sentient being there with Shackles because Capitalism Demands The Numbers Must Forever Rise. This doesn't go well because when have mad scientists unleashing horrors from before time began never resulted in terror and chaos? Now, the Kagami skyscraper has a massive, angry, deranged Mecha-Ude kaiju erupting from its roof, threatening the city around it.

Meanwhile, everyone else is engaged in various gunfights and brawls, making this a more action-heavy than usual episode. Aki gets plenty of opportunities to shine – such as when using her two Mecha-Ude -like mechanical legs, sprinting through the city while she carries Hikaru like a rag doll. They've such a funny relationship; I love it. Her fight with the edgy, blue-haired Kazuwa is over before it starts – “Sinis, Dex, bite him in half”(!), but her extended battle with veteran Mecha-Ude -sword-wielding Namba is incredible. She meets her match in him; he moves faster than the eye can see (either that or it's a budget-saving technique!)

Hikaru gets plenty of funny moments, such as his attempt to face down the bad guys without realizing he's wandered off and losing Aki on the way. “Could you just hold up a moment?” he asks, incredulously. There's also a tremendous joke where he and poor Oner (who spends the entire episode either crying or unconscious) are launched into the air, while the scene cuts to Aki and her battles, then back again almost a full five minutes later, and they're still in the air. I found this hilarious.

Finally, we get some decent dialogue between Hikaru and Alma, where this time Hikaru forces Alma to listen to his point of view, invalidating Alma's argument that Hikaru “isn't involved” and they should split up. “Of course I'm involved. I've got a feeling that thing's (Ordela's) gonna blow up my house if I don't stop it.” Hikaru's a hero now – he'll face danger with or without Alma, so Alma has little choice but to team back up with him if he wants his friend to survive. This scene sells Alma and Hikaru's bond, and Hikaru's growth in maturity over the past few episodes. He's not willing to let Alma make one-sided decisions for his welfare anymore, and he helps Alma process his grief over Yakumo's death. It's an excellent scene to round out the episode, with a well-placed lead-in to the ending song capping things off with a surge of emotion. I hope Mecha-Ude continues this high quality through its climactic episodes.

Mechanical musings:

Sorry Meru fans. No hallucinated romantic shenanigans from our favorite blue-haired shipper.

“If you don't come with me, I'll probably die” is certainly one way to guilt-trip your already guilt-ridden friend into accompanying you...

Why do Kagami Group Mecha-Ude users keep defecting to ARMS? This time, it's the musclehead Threeg, apparently because he likes Kayano (who blushes as she announces this, so maybe the feelings are mutual?)

