I've been saying it all season: Too little, too late. We are starting to see the action we've been asking for, but judging from the comments on these reviews, it looks like a lot of people threw in the towel on this one a couple of episodes back. Of course, since I am reviewing it, I'll be sticking around. And while I enjoyed these last episodes, I wish we saw what we are seeing now back around episodes 4 or 5.

Episode 9 has some incredible emotional moments. There was the battle with Nero and how it explained his connection to the current Demon Army leader. Then we have Rose coming home to an empty home—grieving for at least a month. She allows herself to cry and mourn their loss—but then she sees her old comrades telling her to move forward. I love how she embraces her weakness and fragility even as she's hardened by this pain. In badass Rose form, she vows that this will be the last time she shows weakness and will be someone that her fallen soldiers can admire. That part got me psyched!

We also know that this massive battle is looming with the demons and she's even more determined to create a force that saves lives—and flashforward to the present, she's happy with the crew she's put together. Episode 9 wraps with the demons saying they're ready to go—and boy do I feel that. I am ready, too.

The battle we've been desperately craving is delivered in Episode 10—but it's been built up so much that what we get feels lackluster. The animation isn't quite up to the task.

It was an intense battle, sure. We see the soldier in the dark armor just ripping people to shreds with their mysterious ability to reflect damage. However, it feels like a birthday present that someone delivered three days too late. You're kind of like, "Oh yeah—thanks that's cool," and you're trying to be excited about it, but deep down you're also kind of like, "Dude, you couldn't have just delivered this on my actual birthday?"

When it comes down to it, these last two episodes were really fun but I just had a bad taste in my mouth the whole time. I don't feel like this anime has been super popular on this site or on the charts in general and it really does break my heart a little bit because there was so much potential. I mean, I love everything about this anime—except for the pacing when it comes to the action. I truly think it could have been one of my favorites but it needed more action weaved together with it's silliness and character development. Well, let's see if it can go out with a bang as we get closer to the finale.

