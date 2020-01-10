The case files of Jeweler Richard TV Anime Has 12 Episodes

The official website for the television anime of Nanako Tsujimura 's Hōsekisho Richard-shi no Nazo Kantei ( The case files of Jeweler Richard or literally, The Mystery Appraisals of Mr. Richard the Jeweler) novel series announced on Friday that the anime will get four Blu-ray Disc and DVD volumes. Each volume will have three episodes, for a total of 12 episodes. The first Blu-ray Disc and DVD volume will ship on March 27, and one volume will ship each subsequent month. Each volume will include an original mini story booklet by Tsujimura.

The series premiered on Thursday in Japan on AT-X . Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.

The "heartwarming jewel mystery" series centers on the handsome jewelry appraiser Richard Ranashinha Dvorpian and the bright and cheerful college student Seigi Nakata as they uncover the hidden messages that lies within jewels.

Tarou Iwasaki ( One Week Friends , Sweetness & Lightning , Ryoko's Case File ) is directing the anime at the studio Shuka ( Natsume's Book of Friends , Durarara!! , 91 Days ), and One Week Friends episode writer Mariko Kunisawa ( Ascendance of a Bookworm , Hatsukoi Limited , Magimoji Rurumo ) is supervising the story and writing the scripts. Natsuko Kondou ( Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san chief animation director, One Week Friends episode animation director) is adapting Utako Yukihiro 's original novel character art for animation, and also serving as chief animation director. Nobuko Toda ( One Week Friends , Sweetness & Lightning ) is composing the music.