Tatsuki's Hentatsu Anime Airing Ends With Tease of His New Project

The 12th and final television episode of director TATSUKI 's Hentatsu anime aired on Saturday, and it featured the teaser of a new work. TATSUKI confirmed on Twitter that he is making a new project.

The television anime version of director TATSUKI and irodori's Hentatsu project began airing on the Tokyo MX , Gunma TV , Tochigi TV , and BS11 channels in January. TATSUKI directed and performed "other duties" for the television version, as he had done for the project's previous web shorts. Yoshihisa Isa is credited for key animation "and other duties," while Yūko Shiromizu is credited for art "and other duties." (The staff members form the three-person independent animation group irodori.) Kaoru Takasugi voiced the demon-eared Oni, Mai Kadowaki voiced the cat-eared Neko, and Aniplex is credited with sound effects.

The projects followed two girls exploring a seemingly abandoned version of Nakano Broadway, a Tokyo shopping mall known for Mandarake and other shops catering to fans of anime and other forms of pop culture.

TATSUKI directed the first season of the Kemono Friends television anime series at the studio Yaoyorozu . He then directed the Kemurikusa anime series at the same studio. Kemurikusa premiered on January 9, 2019 and had 12 episodes.

Source: irodori's Twitter account