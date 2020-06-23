Dropkick on My Devil! Author: 'We Will Definitely Make a 3rd Season Happen Someday'

Manga creator Yukiwo , the creator of the Dropkick on My Devil! ( Jashin-chan Dropkick ) manga, posted on their Twitter account on Tuesday that they will "definitely make a third season happen someday" for the anime adaptation of the manga. Yukiwo was thanking fans for watching the second season, which ended its television run on AT-X on Monday (followed by Tokyo MX and other channels on Tuesday), and asking them for their continuing support.

The original comedy manga by Yukiwo centers on Yurine Hanazono, a college student who summons Jashin-chan, a demon from the underworld. Now they must live together in a run-down apartment in Tokyo's Jinbōchō district. If Yurine dies, Jashin-chan gets to go back to the underworld, so she constantly plots to kill Yurine.

The first anime season premiered in July 2018. The anime is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video inside and outside of Japan. Amazon Prime Video premiered the final bonus episode in October 2018.

The second season, Dropkick on My Devil!! Dash , premiered on April 6 with 11 previous episodes. Crunchyroll streamed all 11 episodes of the season.

Yukiwo launched the manga in Flex Comix's web magazine Comic Meteor in April 2012, and the series is ongoing.