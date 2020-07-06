Gō Ikeyamada Reveals Title, Visual of New Manga

This year's 15th issue of Shogakukan 's Sho-Comi magazine revealed the title and visual of Gō Ikeyamada 's new manga as Isekai Maō wa Fujoshi o Zettai Nigasanai (The Fantasy World Dark Lord Won't Let the Fujoshi Get Away) on Saturday. The manga will launch in the magazine's next issue on July 20.

Ikeyamada's Dō·Kyū·Sei ~Zutto Kimi ga Suki Datta~ (Classmates: I've Liked You For a While) manga ended in the magazine's 11th issue. Ikeyamada launched the manga in Sho-Comi in February 2018. Shogakukan published the eighth compiled volume on February 26.

Ikeyamada ended her So Cute It Hurts!! ( Kobayashi ga Kawai Sugite Tsurai!! ) manga in Sho-Comi in November 2015. Viz Media published the 15-volume manga in North America. The manga received two original anime DVDs .

Ikeyamada's Suki Desu Suzuki-kun!! manga inspired a 2010 original anime DVD .

Ikeyamada ended her Seka-Chu!! sequel manga Satō, Watashi o Sukitte Barechau yo!? in late 2017.