Sunrise Producer: Gundam Creator Yoshiyuki Tomino Develops 3 New Projects

Sunrise producer Naohiro Ogata revealed during Gunpla Expo Tokyo 2020's Gundam Conference stage event on Sunday that anime director and original Mobile Suit Gundam creator Yoshiyuki Tomino is working on three new projects after he finishes the Gundam Reconguista in G compilation films. Tomino will have more to say on the projects after "some preparation."

The Gundam Reconguista in G compilation films are planned for five installments. The first film, Gekijōban Gundam G no Reconguista I: Ike! Core Fighter (Go! Core Fighter), opened in Japan in November 2019. The second film in the compilation film series, Reconguista in G the Movie II Bellri's Fierce Charge ( Gekijōban Gundam G no Reconguista II: Bellri Gekishin ), opened in Japan on February 21.

The third film, titled Gekijōban Gundam G no Reconguista III: Uchū kara no Isan (The Legacy of Space), will open next summer.

Gundam Reconguista in G celebrated the Gundam franchise 's 35th anniversary, and marked the first return of Tomino as chief director of an original Gundam series since Turn A Gundam . After a theatrical premiere of the first three episodes in August 2014, the anime premiered on Japanese television in October 2014.

The Gundam Reconguista in G: From the Past to the Future nine-minute short was then screened at the Gundam Front Tokyo's Wall-G Theater at Diver City Tokyo starting in May 2015.

Source: Gundam Conference via Char Senyō Tweet, Yaraon!