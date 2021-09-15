Netflix Debuts Komi Can't Communicate Anime on October 21 With Weekly Stream Outside Japan

Netflix began streaming an English-subtitled trailer for the television anime of Tomohito Oda 's Komi Can't Communicate ( Comi-san wa Comyushō desu. ) manga on Tuesday. The trailer reveals that Netflix will debut the anime outside of Japan on October 21, two weeks after its Japanese premiere, with weekly new episodes. Netflix will stream the anime in over 190 countries and territories in eight languages dubbed and 31 languages subtitled.

The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo and other channels on October 6 at 12:00 a.m (effectively, October 7). The anime will start streaming exclusively on Netflix in Japan on October 7, and it will have a "selection broadcast" within the Oha-Suta ("Good Morning Star") children's program on TV Tokyo beginning on October 11.

Ayumu Watanabe ( Mysterious Girlfriend X , After the Rain , Children of the Sea ) is the chief director for the anime, while Kazuki Kawagoe ( Beyblade Burst God storyboarder and episode director) is directing the anime at OLM . Deko Akao ( Snow White with the Red Hair , Noragami , Flying Witch ) is in charge of series composition. Atsuko Nakajima ( Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom , Ranma ½ , Tokyo Ghoul:re ) is designing the characters.

