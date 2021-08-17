Komi Can't Communicate Anime Unveils 1st Video, More Cast, Ending Song, October 6 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Tomohito Oda 's Komi Can't Communicate ( Comi-san wa Comyushō desu. ) manga revealed the first full promotional video, three more cast members, a new visual, the ending theme song, and the October 6 premiere date on Wednesday.

The new cast members include:

Rina Hidaka as Ren Yamai



Rumi Okubo as Omoharu Nakanaka



Yukiyo Fujii as Himiko Agari



Additionally, Noriko Hidaka is narrating the anime.

The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo and other channels on October 6 at 12:00 a.m (effectively, October 7).

Kitri will perform the ending theme song "Hikareinochi."

Previously announced cast members include:

Aoi Koga as Shōko Komi



Gakuto Kajiwara as Hitohito Tadano



Rie Murakawa as Najimi Osana



Ayumu Watanabe ( Mysterious Girlfriend X , After the Rain , Children of the Sea ) is the chief director for the anime, while Kazuki Kawagoe ( Beyblade Burst God storyboarder and episode director) is directing the anime at OLM . Deko Akao ( Snow White with the Red Hair , Noragami , Flying Witch ) is in charge of series composition. Atsuko Nakajima ( Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom , Ranma ½ , Tokyo Ghoul:re ) is designing the characters.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Timid Tadano is a total wallflower, and that's just the way he likes it. But all that changes when he finds himself alone in a classroom on the first day of high school with the legendary Komi. He quickly realizes she isn't aloof—she's just super awkward. Now he's made it his mission to help her on her quest to make 100 friends!

Oda launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in May 2016, after first publishing a one-shot version of the manga in September 2015. Shogakukan published the manga's 22nd compiled book volume on Wednesday. Viz Media published the manga's 14th volume on August 10.

The manga is also inspiring a live-action series that will premiere on September 6 at 10:45 p.m. JST on NHK General's "Yorudora" late-night drama block.

