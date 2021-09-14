Komi Can't Communicate Anime's Video Previews Theme Songs, Lists Netflix Streaming Globally (Updated)

The official website for the television anime of Tomohito Oda 's Komi Can't Communicate ( Comi-san wa Comyushō desu. ) manga began streaming the second full promotional video for the anime on Wednesday. The video reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Cinderella" by Cider Girl , and also previews the ending theme song "Hikareinochi" by Kitri .

The site and video also confirmed that the anime will start streaming "exclusively" on Netflix on October 7, and it will have a "selection broadcast" within the Oha-Suta ("Good Morning Star") children's program on TV Tokyo beginning on October 11. In addition, this year's 42nd issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine also announced on Wednesday that Netflix will stream the anime in over 190 countries and territories in eight languages dubbed and 31 languages subtitled. The announcement noted that Netflix 's debut date for the anime overseas will be different from the debut date in Japan.

The anime's cast members include:

Aoi Koga as Shōko Komi



Gakuto Kajiwara as Hitohito Tadano



Rie Murakawa as Najimi Osana



Rina Hidaka as Ren Yamai



Rumi Okubo as Omoharu Nakanaka



Yukiyo Fujii as Himiko Agari



Ami Maeshima as Makeru Yadano



Sarah Emi Bridcutt as Akako Onigashima



Kenji Akabane as Shigeo Chiarai



Yuga Sato as Taisei Sonoda

Kensho Ono as Mono Shinobino

Junya Enoki as Shо̄suke Komi



Maaya Uchida as Hitomi Tadano



The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo and other channels on October 6 at 12:00 a.m (effectively, October 7).

Ayumu Watanabe ( Mysterious Girlfriend X , After the Rain , Children of the Sea ) is the chief director for the anime, while Kazuki Kawagoe ( Beyblade Burst God storyboarder and episode director) is directing the anime at OLM . Deko Akao ( Snow White with the Red Hair , Noragami , Flying Witch ) is in charge of series composition. Atsuko Nakajima ( Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom , Ranma ½ , Tokyo Ghoul:re ) is designing the characters.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Timid Tadano is a total wallflower, and that's just the way he likes it. But all that changes when he finds himself alone in a classroom on the first day of high school with the legendary Komi. He quickly realizes she isn't aloof—she's just super awkward. Now he's made it his mission to help her on her quest to make 100 friends!

Oda launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in May 2016, after first publishing a one-shot version of the manga in September 2015. Shogakukan published the manga's 22nd compiled book volume on August 18. Viz Media published the manga's 14th volume on August 10.

The manga is also inspiring a live-action series that premiered on September 6 at 10:45 p.m. JST on NHK General's "Yorudora" late-night drama block.



Update: Added Netflix international streaming information. Source: Weekly Shonen Sunday issue 42.