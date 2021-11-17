1986 Saint Seiya Anime Leaves Netflix in December

Netflix is listing that the 1986 Saint Seiya ( Knights of the Zodiac ) anime series is leaving the service. December 14 is the last day that all 114 episodes will be available.

Netflix began streaming the first 41 episodes of the anime with a new English dub and English subtitles in October 2019, and then began streaming the next 32 episodes in January 2020. Netflix added the final 41 episodes in April 2020.

Masami Kurumada published the original Saint Seiya manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1986 to 1990. The manga has inspired a number of television anime, original video anime projects, anime films, and spinoff manga. The Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō spinoff manga also has an anime. Viz Media published the original manga in English under the title Saint Seiya : Knights of the Zodiac .

The manga is inspiring a live-action film.