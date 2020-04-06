Netflix Adds Final 41 Episodes of 1986 Saint Seiya Anime With New English Dub, Subtitles

Netflix has added 41 more episodes of the 1986 Saint Seiya ( Knights of the Zodiac ) anime series with a new English dub and English subtitles. Netflix 's "Seasons 5 and 6" of the anime include episodes 74 to 114, finishing the series. The series is available for users in North America, New Zealand, and Australia.

Netflix began streaming the first 41 episodes of the anime in October, and then began streaming the next 32 episodes in January.

Masami Kurumada serialized the original Saint Seiya manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1986 to 1990. The manga has inspired a number of television anime, original video anime projects, anime films, and spinoff manga. The manga recently inspired a CG anime remake that debuted worldwide on Netflix on July 19. A live-action Hollywood film has also been green-lit.

Thanks to Calixto Mesterhazy for the news tip.

Source: Netflix via @NetflixAnime