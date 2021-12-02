JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 6: Stone Ocean Is #1 on Netflix Japan, #6 in U.S.

The official Twitter account for the anime series of Hirohiko Araki 's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean manga reported on Friday that the anime is currently the most watched overall title on Netflix in Japan, and is also the sixth most watched overall title on Netflix in the United States.

Netflix debuted 12 episodes of the anime globally on Wednesday. The series will air on television in Japan in January on Tokyo MX , MBS , and BS11 .

The studio david production is returning to produce the series. Kenichi Suzuki is returning from Parts 1-3 as the chief director, and Toshiyuki Kato ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable series director, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan director) is the director. Yasuko Kobayashi is returning from the previous anime to handle the series composition, and Masanori Shino ( Black Lagoon , Gungrave , No Guns Life ) is the character designer. Shun'ichi Ishimoto ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind chief animation director) is the Stand designer. Yoshikazu Iwanami is returning as the sound director, and Yūgo Kanno is returning from Parts 3-5 as composer.

The singer ichigo from Kishida Kyōdan & The Akeboshi Rockets performs the opening theme song "Stone Ocean," and the single launched digitally on Wednesday. The series' ending theme is the 2008 "Distant Dreamer" song by Welsh singer Duffy .