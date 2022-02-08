Resident Evil 3 Remake Game Ships 5 Million Copies

CAPCOM announced on Tuesday that its remake of the Resident Evil 3 survival horror game has shipped 5 million copies worldwide.

The game launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in April 2020. The release included the Resident Evil: Resistance online game, which was previously titled "Project Resistance."

CAPCOM 's remake of the Resident Evil 2 survival horror game launched for the PC, PS4, and Xbox One in January 2019. The remake has third-person perspective gameplay (changed from the fixed camera angles of the original game), similar to the gameplay introduced in Resident Evil 4 .

Resident Evil Village is the eighth and latest entry in CAPCOM 's Resident Evil survival horror game series. The game released in May 2021 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( Steam and Stadia) platforms.

Source: 4Gamer.net (maru)