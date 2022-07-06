Square Enix Delays Forspoken PS5, PC Game Again to January 24, 2023

Square Enix announced on Wednesday that it is delaying it and Luminous Productions' Forspoken game again from October 11, 2022 to January 24, 2023 "as a result of ongoing discussions with key partners." The company states that all game elements are complete, and development is in its final polishing phase.

The game was originally scheduled to launch on May 24, but Square Enix had delayed the game to October 11 to polish it.

The game's console exclusivity period ends two years after the game's release.

Sony had previously stated that the game would debut in January 2022.

Square Enix describes Forspoken as a story-led, action/adventure game. Square Enix subsidiary studio Luminous Productions is developing the game, and it is designing it specifically for the PS5.

Sony first announced the game as Project Athia in June 2020.

Square Enix established the Luminous Productions studio, headed by Final Fantasy XV director Hajime Tabata , in 2018. Tabata resigned from both Square Enix and Luminous Productions in October 2018.

Source: Forspoken game's Twitter account via Gematsu