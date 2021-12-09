Game slated for PS5, PC from Luminous Productions

Square Enix debuted a new trailer for its Forspoken game during The Game Awards event on Thursday. The trailer announces the game's May 24 release date for PlayStation 5 and PC.

The game's console exclusivity period ends two years after the game's release.

Sony describes the story:

Mysteriously transported from New York City, Frey Holland finds herself trapped in the beautiful and cruel land of Athia with a magical, sentient bracelet wrapped around her arm. Her new, cynical companion “Cuff” helps Frey navigate through the sprawling landscapes of Athia. In search of a way home, Frey will battle monstrous creatures, confront the powerful Tantas, and uncover secrets that awaken something much more from within.

Ella Balinska will play the main character Frey Holland. The game centers on Frey as she uses magical powers to survive.

Sony had previously stated that the game would debut in January 2022.

Square Enix describes Forspoken as a story-led, action/adventure game. Square Enix subsidiary studio Luminous Productions is developing the game, and it is designing it specifically for the PS5.

Sony first announced the game as Project Athia in June 2020.

Square Enix established the Luminous Productions studio, headed by Final Fantasy XV director Hajime Tabata , in 2018. Tabata resigned from both Square Enix and Luminous Productions in October 2018.