Square Enix Delays Forspoken PS5, PC Game to October 11

Square Enix announced on Monday that it is delaying its Forspoken game for PlayStation 5 and PC to October 11 in order to polish the game. The game was originally scheduled to launch on May 24.

The game's console exclusivity period ends two years after the game's release.

Sony had previously stated that the game would debut in January 2022.

Square Enix describes Forspoken as a story-led, action/adventure game. Square Enix subsidiary studio Luminous Productions is developing the game, and it is designing it specifically for the PS5.

Sony first announced the game as Project Athia in June 2020.

Square Enix established the Luminous Productions studio, headed by Final Fantasy XV director Hajime Tabata , in 2018. Tabata resigned from both Square Enix and Luminous Productions in October 2018.

Source: Forspoken game's Twitter account via Gematsu