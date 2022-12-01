News
Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement Anime Premieres on January 7
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official website of the television anime of FUNA's Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement (Rōgo ni Sonaete Isekai de 8-Man-Mai no Kinka o Tamemasu) light novel series announced on Thursday that the anime will premiere on the "Animazing!!!" late-night anime block on ABC TV and on TV Asahi on January 7 at 2:00 a.m. JST (effectively, January 8).
The anime will get an advanced screening for the first two episodes on December 20 at Shinjuku Wald 9 in Tokyo at 6:30 p.m. Cast members will be in attendance.
Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide, including the Indian subcontinent, but excluding the rest of Asia in January 2023.
Hiroshi Tamada (Macross Delta episode director) is directing the anime at Felix Film. Akihiko Inari (Chōyū Sekai: Being the Reality) is in charge of series scripts. Yūki Fukuchi (Plunderer) is designing the characters for animation.
Sources: Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement anime's website, Comic Natalie