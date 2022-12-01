Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement Anime Premieres on January 7

The official website of the television anime of FUNA 's Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement ( Rōgo ni Sonaete Isekai de 8-Man-Mai no Kinka o Tamemasu ) light novel series announced on Thursday that the anime will premiere on the " Animazing !!!" late-night anime block on ABC TV and on TV Asahi on January 7 at 2:00 a.m. JST (effectively, January 8).

The anime will get an advanced screening for the first two episodes on December 20 at Shinjuku Wald 9 in Tokyo at 6:30 p.m. Cast members will be in attendance.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide, including the Indian subcontinent, but excluding the rest of Asia in January 2023.

Hiroshi Tamada ( Macross Delta episode director) is directing the anime at Felix Film . Akihiko Inari ( Chōyū Sekai: Being the Reality ) is in charge of series scripts. Yūki Fukuchi ( Plunderer ) is designing the characters for animation.