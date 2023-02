Mix: Meisei Story Anime's 2nd Season Debuts on April 1

©あだち充/MIX MEISEI STORY製作委員会 2023

Mix: Meisei Story ~Nidome no Natsu, Sora no Mukou e~

The official Twitter account for(Mix: Meisei Story ~Our Second Summer, Beyond the Sky~), theanime's second season , announced on Friday that the anime will premiere on April 1 at 5:30 p.m. JST.

The second season will debut in spring 2023. The story will take place after the summer of the first year of high school.

The anime's returning cast members include:

Aside from Tomohiro Kamitani (episode director for A Certain Scientific Railgun , Chaos;Child ) as the new director, returning staff members include: