Mix: Meisei Story Anime's 2nd Season Debuts on April 1
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official Twitter account for Mix: Meisei Story ~Nidome no Natsu, Sora no Mukou e~ (Mix: Meisei Story ~Our Second Summer, Beyond the Sky~), the Mix: Meisei Story anime's second season, announced on Friday that the anime will premiere on April 1 at 5:30 p.m. JST.
The second season will debut in spring 2023. The story will take place after the summer of the first year of high school.
The anime's returning cast members include:
- Yuuki Kaji as Tōma Tachibana
- Yūma Uchida as Sōichirō Tachibana
- Maaya Uchida as Otomi Tachibana
- Kana Hanazawa as Haruka Ōyama
Aside from Tomohiro Kamitani (episode director for A Certain Scientific Railgun, Chaos;Child) as the new director, returning staff members include:
- Series Composition: Atsuhiro Tomioka
- Character Design: Takao Maki
- Music: Norihito Sumitomo
- Production: OLM
Sources: Mix: Meisei Story anime's Twitter account, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web