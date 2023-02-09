×
News
Mix: Meisei Story Anime's 2nd Season Debuts on April 1

posted on by Alex Mateo

visual
©あだち充／MIX MEISEI STORY製作委員会 2023
The official Twitter account for Mix: Meisei Story ~Nidome no Natsu, Sora no Mukou e~ (Mix: Meisei Story ~Our Second Summer, Beyond the Sky~), the Mix: Meisei Story anime's second season, announced on Friday that the anime will premiere on April 1 at 5:30 p.m. JST.

The second season will debut in spring 2023. The story will take place after the summer of the first year of high school.

The anime's returning cast members include:

Aside from Tomohiro Kamitani (episode director for A Certain Scientific Railgun, Chaos;Child) as the new director, returning staff members include:

Sources: Mix: Meisei Story anime's Twitter account, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web

