Mix Baseball Anime Gets 2nd Season

1st season premiered in 2019

The official website and Twitter account for the television anime adaptation of Mitsuru Adachi 's Mix baseball manga announced on Saturday that the anime is getting a second season.

「MIX MEISEI STORY」Season２アニメ化決定！！Season１をTVerで今日から配信スタート。いよいよ甲子園開幕！夏は「MIX」で盛り上がりましょう！詳細はHPで👉https://ytv.co.jp/mix/(@mix_ytvanime) August 5

The second season will take place after the summer of the first year of high school.

TVer will stream the first season starting on August 6 in commemoration of the announcement.

The anime's first season premiered in Japan in 2019, and it ran for 24 episodes.

Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the anime as it aired with subtitles. Funimation also streamed the series with an English dub .

Crunchyroll describes the story:

A new generation steps up to the plate in a moving sequel to the 1985 baseball manga, Touch . Stepbrothers Touma and Suichirou are ace players on Meisei High School's baseball team, and thanks to them, the team may finally have a chance at returning to nationals. But little by little, a tragic legacy unfolds as the stepbrothers follow in their fathers' footsteps.

Odahiro Watanabe ( Soul Buster , Tokyo Ghoul:re ) directed the anime at OLM . Atsuhiro Tomioka ( Ace Attorney both seasons, Inazuma Eleven , Pokémon XY & Z ) oversaw the series scripts, and scriptwriters included Tatsuto Higuchi , Kenichi Yamada , Yoshifumi Fukushima , and Chinatsu Houjou . Takao Maki ( Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja Scrolls , Laughing Under the Clouds ) designed the characters, and Norihito Sumitomo ( Dragon Ball Super , Dragon Ball Z Kai ) composed the music.

Adachi launched the manga series in Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine in 2012.