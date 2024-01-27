Omdia Analyst: Nintendo Switch Successor to Launch This Year With 8-Inch LCD Screen

BNN Bloomberg reported on Thursday that according to analyst Hiroshi Hayase from the technology research and advisory group Omdia, Nintendo will launch a new game console this year with an 8-inch LCD screen. Hayase said that the new device would be responsible for a doubling in shipments of "amusement displays" this year.

A Nintendo spokesperson told BNN Bloomberg it had nothing to comment on.

According to Bloomberg, Sharp stated in May 2023 it was supplying LCD panels to and was working closely with a maker of an upcoming console.

The Game Developers Conference (GDC) released the results of its 12th annual "State of the Game Industry Survey" last week, which surveyed more than 3,000 game developers about their work and about the industry. In the survey 8% of developers stated they are developing for the successor to the Nintendo Switch, and 32% said the successor is the platform that mosts interests them right now.

The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. The console has sold 132.46 million units as of September 30. The Switch surpassed Sony 's PlayStation 4 and Nintendo 's Game Boy/Game Boy Color as the third best-selling console of all time as of the end of 2022 (behind the PlayStation 2 and Nintendo DS).

Source: BNN Bloomberg (Takashi Mochizuki and Yuki Furukawa)