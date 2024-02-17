Reports: Nintendo Switch Successor to Launch in 1st Quarter 2025

Brazilian journalist Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe reported on Friday in a video that, citing five sources, Nintendo recently told publishers that its successor to the Switch console would launch in the first quarter of 2025. After the report, Video Games Chronicle (VGC), Eurogamer, and Bloomberg also cited sources who corroborated that report. Bloomberg said a Nintendo spokesperson said the company has nothing to comment on.

BNN Bloomberg had reported in January that according to analyst Hiroshi Hayase from the technology research and advisory group Omdia, Nintendo would launch a new game console this year with an 8-inch LCD screen. Hayase said at the time the new device would be responsible for a doubling in shipments of "amusement displays" this year.

According to Bloomberg, Sharp stated in May 2023 it was supplying LCD panels to and was working closely with a maker of an upcoming console.

The Game Developers Conference (GDC) released the results of its 12th annual "State of the Game Industry Survey" last month, which surveyed more than 3,000 game developers about their work and about the industry. In the survey 8% of developers stated they are developing for the successor to the Nintendo Switch, and 32% said the successor is the platform that mosts interests them right now.

The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. The console has sold 139.36 million units as of December 31. The Switch surpassed Sony 's PlayStation 4 and Nintendo 's Game Boy/Game Boy Color as the third best-selling console of all time as of the end of 2022 (behind the PlayStation 2 and Nintendo DS).