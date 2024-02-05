Fate/Samurai Remnant Game's DLC Launches on February 9

Koei Tecmo revealed on Monday that it will release the first "Record's Fragment: Keian Command Championship" DLC for the action RPG Fate/Samurai Remnant on February 9.

Image via Fate/Samurai Remnant game's Twitter account © Koei Tecmo

The first DLC features a fighting tournament in a strange arena owned by the boss of Babyloni-ya.

Players who purchase the DLC season pass will receive the Hallowed Relic Sword Mountings bonus item.

The game launched in Japan on September 28, and on September 29 outside of Japan. The game is available worldwide for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC via Steam , and Nintendo Switch. Type-Moon is supervising the project, and Aniplex is collaborating on its production.

Rei Wataru , the artist for Fate/Grand Order -Epic of Remnant- Pseudo-Singularity III (which features Miyamoto Musashi as a central character), designed the characters. Hikaru Sakurai ( Steampunk visual novel series) and Yuichiro Higashide ( Tokyo Babel ), who have both written scenarios for Fate/Grand Order , supervised the game's story. CloverWorks animated the game's intro video.