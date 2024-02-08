Kinnikuman Perfect Origin-Hen Anime Premieres in July

The official website for the upcoming(Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc, or literally, Kinnikuman Perfect Chо̄jin/Superhuman Origin Arc) anime announced on Friday that the anime will premiere in July on, and 26 other affiliated networks. The anime will run in a new "Agaru Anime" programming block, which will air every Sunday at 11:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. EDT) with the theme of presenting anime from Nagoya to the rest of Japan and the world.

The programming block itself will debut in April with the As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill anime premiere.

Akira Sato ( Release the Spyce ) is directing the anime at Production I.G Makoto Fukami ( Psycho-Pass , 2016 Berserk ) is in charge of the series scripts. Hirotaka Marufuji ( Lupin the 3rd Part 6 ) is designing the characters. Yasuharu Takanashi ( Naruto Shippūden ) is composing the music.

The cast includes Mamoru Miyano as Kinnikuman,and Akira Kamiya as Mayumi Kinniku and Prince Kamehame.

The new anime commemorates the 40th anniversary of the original television anime, which premiered in April 1983. The arc is named after the 2011 revival manga's arc of the same name.