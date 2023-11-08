News
'As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill' Anime's 2nd Video Reveals More Cast, Staff, April 2024 Debut
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the television anime of Miraijin A (also known as Jinei Mirai) and illustrator jimmy's As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World (Tensei Kizoku Kantei Sukiru de Nariagaru - Jakushō Ryōchi o Uketsuidanode, Yūshūna Jinzai o Fuyashite Itara, Saikyō Ryōchi ni Natteta) light novel series unveiled its second promotional video and second key visual for the anime on Thursday. The video reveals two additional cast members, more staff members, and the April 2024 premiere date for the anime.
The new cast members include:
Previously announced cast members include:
Takao Kato (To Love-Ru, Zoids) is directing the anime at Studio Mother. Yasuhiro Nakanishi (Kaguya-sama: Love is War) is handling the series composition. Yūko Yahiro (Kaguya-sama: Love is War) is designing the characters. Toshiki Kameyama (My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!) is the sound director. Kujira Yumemi (In the Land of Leadale) is composing the music.
The newly announced staff members are:
- Sub-Character Designs: Tadashi Sakazaki, Taeko Hori, Shinichi Yamaoka
- Color Key Artist: Miho Tanaka
- Art Director: Takehiko Segawa (Cre-p)
- Compositing Director of Photography: Koji Yamakoshi
- Editing: Jin Nogawa
Kodansha USA has licensed Inoue's manga adaptation and light novel series (under its Vertical imprint). The company describes the story:
One day when leaving work, Ars Louvent dies and is reborn as a weak aristocrat in another world. Using his “Appraisal” skill, which lets him see the stats of others, he recruits the best people to his side in order to turn his country's fortunes around. Based on a hit light novel with over 30 million online views in Japan!
The light novel series debuted in October 2019 on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website. Kodansha released the fourth novel in the series on December 2. The manga adaptation launched in Kodansha's Magazine Pocket in June 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on Tuesday.
Sources: As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World anime's website, Comic Natalie