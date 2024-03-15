A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero Anime Unveils July Debut

Mob kara Hajimaru Tansaku Eiyūtan

The official website for, the television anime of Kaito'slight novel series, revealed on Friday that the anime will premiere onand BSin July.

The light novels' story centers on Kaito Takagi, a high school student with a mob character and low status. He's an ordinary explorer who hunts slimes everyday in dungeons that appear in Japan. One day, he encounters a golden slime that he has never seen before. Baffled, he still manages to defeat the slime, and get an extremely rare item called the "servant card," which can summon mythical beings, and has a value of hundreds of millions. He then summons a valkyrie, a beautiful warrior maiden. Kaito starts his adventure to rise from being a mob to a hero.

Tomoki Kobayashi ( Utawarerumono , Takunomi. , Akame ga KILL! ) is directing the anime at studio Gekkō , and Starry Cube is producing. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Black Clover , Girls' Last Tour ) is overseeing the series scripts, Shōko Yasuda ( My Happy Marriage , Am I Actually the Strongest? ) is designing the characters, and Keiji Inai ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? franchise ) is composing the music.

The anime will star Yūya Hozumi as Kaito Takagi and Kana Hanazawa as Sylphy.