Every Little Thing Duo Performs Vampire Dormitory TV Anime's Ending Song

Image via Vampire Dormitory anime's website ©遠山えま・講談社/「ヴァンパイア男子寮」製作委員会

The officialaccount for the television anime of'smanga revealed on Saturday that pop rock duowill perform the anime's theme song "Mata Ashita" *See You Tomorrow."

The anime will debut on TOKYO MX and BS Nippon TV on April 7 at 11:30 p.m. JST. It will also run on AT-X from April 8 and on MBS from April 9. Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, the CIS, and India.