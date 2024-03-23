News
Every Little Thing Duo Performs Vampire Dormitory TV Anime's Ending Song
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official Twitter account for the television anime of Ema Toyama's Vampire Dormitory manga revealed on Saturday that pop rock duo Every Little Thing will perform the anime's theme song "Mata Ashita" *See You Tomorrow."
The anime will debut on TOKYO MX and BS Nippon TV on April 7 at 11:30 p.m. JST. It will also run on AT-X from April 8 and on MBS from April 9. Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, the CIS, and India.
Nobuyoshi Nagayama (Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds, Happy Sugar Life, Smile Down the Runway) is directing the anime at Studio Blanc, Touko Machida (Smile Down the Runway, Fuuka, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations) is writing the scripts, and Naomi Tsuruta (2nd key animation for Pokémon: Paldean Winds) is designing the characters. FANTASTICS will perform the anime's opening theme song "Sugar Blood Kiss."