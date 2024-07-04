×
BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! TV Anime's Compilation Films Reveals Visual for 2nd Film

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda

The official website for the two compilation films for the BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! anime revealed a new visual for the second compilation film on Wednesday.

mygo_kouhen.png
Image via BanG Dream! official X/Twitter account
©BanG Dream! Project

The first film, titled Haru no Hidamari, Mayoi Neko (A Sunny Spot in Spring, A Stray Cat), will open in early fall, and the second movie, titled Utau, Bokura ni Nareru Uta (Sing, the Song That Can Define Us), will follow in late fall.

BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! premiered in Japan on Tokyo MX and streaming service ABEMA with three episodes in June 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired. The 13th and final episode aired in September. This was followed by an announcement of a new sequel titled BanG Dream! Ave Mujica, which will premiere in January 2025.

Koudai Kakimoto (Cyborg 009 Call of Justice, Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko) returned to the franchise to direct the new anime at SANZIGEN, and Yuniko Ayana supervised and wrote the series scripts. The opening theme song of the anime is "Hitoshizuku." The ending theme song is "Shiori" (Bookmark). MyGO!!!!! perform both songs.

Source: BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! compilation films' website

