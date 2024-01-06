News
BanG Dream! Ave Mujica Sequel TV Anime Slated for January 2025
posted on by Egan Loo
The Bushiroad New Year's Big Announcement 2024 event reported on Saturday that the previously announced BanG Dream! Ave Mujica sequel anime will premiere on television in January 2025.
【速報】— バンドリ！ BanG Dream! 公式 (@bang_dream_info) January 6, 2024
TVアニメ「BanG Dream! Ave Mujica」
の放送が2025年1月に決定🎊
詳細は続報をお待ちください🌙#バンドリ #ブシ新春2024
Saturday's event also announced two compilation films of the earlier BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! anime.BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! premiered in Japan on Tokyo MX and streaming service ABEMA with three episodes on June 29. ABEMA streamed episodes a half hour early, starting with the fourth episode. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired. The 13th and final episode aired on September 14.
The anime stars the MyGo!!!!! band members:
- Hina Yomiya as Tomori Takamatsu
- Rin Tateishi as Anon Chihaya
- Hina Aoki as Rāna Kaname
- Mika Kohinata as Soyo Nagasaki
- Koko Hayashi as Taki Shina
Koudai Kakimoto (Cyborg 009 Call of Justice, Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko) returned to the franchise to direct the new anime at SANZIGEN, and Yuniko Ayana supervised and wrote the series scripts. The opening theme song of the anime is "Hitoshizuku." The ending theme song is "Shiori" (Bookmark). MyGo!!!!! perform both songs.Bushiroad launched the BanG Dream! multimedia project in January 2015. The main BanG Dream! television anime's first 13-episode season premiered in January 2017, and Anime Network Online and Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired in Japan. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and HIDIVE and Crunchyroll both streamed the series as it aired.
The BanG Dream! 3rd Season television anime debuted in January 2020. Sentai Filmworks licensed the season, and HIDIVE and VRV streamed the series as it aired. The BanG Dream! Poppin' Dream! anime film continued the story from the third season, and it opened in Japan in January 2022. The franchise's Morfonica band got a two-episode anime in July 2022.
The franchise also includes the BanG Dream! FILM LIVE and BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage films, the two-part BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia films, as well as several web anime spinoff series.
Source: Bushiroad New Year's Big Announcement 2024 stream