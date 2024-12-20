'Bye Bye, Earth' Anime's 2nd Season Debuts in April 2025

The staff for the television anime of'snovel revealed on Friday that the second season will debut in April 2025. The second season will feature a returning staff.

The first season premiered on WOWOW on July 12 and on BS NTV on July 13. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Yasuto Nishikata ( The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky , Hortensia Saga , Killing Bites ) directed the anime at LIDEN FILMS with assistant director Sōta Yokote . Hiroyuki Yoshino ( Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion , Macross Frontier , World Trigger , Izetta: The Last Witch ) was in charge of the series scripts, and Yūki Hino designed the characters. Kevin Penkin ( Made in Abyss , The Rising of The Shield Hero , The Apothecary Diaries ) composed the music.

The novels' story is set on an Earth where all people take the form of animals. Belle is the only girl in the world without the characteristics of animals. She sets out to discover if there are other beings like her. Belle wields a sword and becomes involved with the struggles between the cities and outside world.

Crunchyroll , the WOWOW subscription television channel, and Sony Pictures are producing the anime. The anime is streaming on Crunchyroll "in more than 200 countries and territories.

