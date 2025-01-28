Clevatess Anime Reveals July Premiere

Kadokawa revealed an "episode visual" and the July premiere of the television anime of Yuji Iwahara 's Clevatess -Majū no Ō to Akago to Shikabane no Yūsha- (Clevatess - The King of Magical Beasts, the Baby, and the Corpse Hero) manga on Tuesday.

The episode visual features the moment baby Luna was born.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©Yuji Iwahara/LDF/クレバテス製作委員会

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © Yuji Iwahara/LDF/クレバテス製作委員会

The anime stars:

Kiyotaka Taguchi (kaiju designer for SSSS.Dynazenon film) is directing the anime at Lay-duce . Keigo Koyanagi ( Brave Bang Bravern! , The Rising of The Shield Hero ) is in charge of series scripts, Souichirou Sako ( Buddy Daddies , Magi: Adventure of Sinbad ) is designing the characters, and Nobuaki Nobusawa ( Mr. Villain's Day Off , Police in a Pod , Steins;Gate 0 ) is composing the music.

The story begins with Alicia — who has aspired to be a brave hero since she was little — after she has been chosen by the king to be one of 13 heroes for a quest. Wielding legendary swords, the heroes set out to subjugate the lord of magical beasts, Clevatess. However, these very heroes might bring about the realm's deadliest catastrophe that would wipe out all humanity. The world's last remaining hope lies in a baby entrusted to the lord of magical beasts.

Iwahara ( Darker than Black character designer, King of Thorn manga creator) launched the manga on the LINE Manga app in August 2020. LINE Digital Frontier published the manga's first compiled book volume physically on the same day it launched, and the eighth volume released digitally on October 15.

Kadokawa started serializing the manga on its Comic Alive+ website in April 2024. Kadokawa is publishing a new edition of the manga's compiled book volumes, and the sixth volume shipped on Tuesday.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.