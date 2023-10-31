Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week.
See the Best Anime and Video Game Costumes at Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Fes.
by Ken Iikura-Gross,
It's Halloween time in Tokyo. And that means everywhere you look, you'll find people dressed up as their favorite anime and manga characters. While Shibuya Ward is always the life of the party around Halloween, the mayor of Shibuya Ward is trying to keep the party locked down this year. But that doesn't mean other areas of Tokyo aren't abuzz with a party atmosphere. But what's a Halloween party if people aren't dressed for the occasion? Thankfully, Toyoshima Ward of Tokyo has that covered with the annual Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Fes. As the premiere and official Halloween cosplay event in Tokyo, thousands show up dressed in the best outfits. While we were only there for the first day of the festival, there was a lot of incredible cosplay to see.
