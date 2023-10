See the Best Anime and Video Game Costumes at Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Fes.

It's Halloween time in Tokyo. And that means everywhere you look, you'll find people dressed up as their favorite anime and manga characters. While Shibuya Ward is always the life of the party around Halloween, the mayor of Shibuya Ward is trying to keep the party locked down this year. But that doesn't mean other areas of Tokyo aren't abuzz with a party atmosphere. But what's a Halloween party if people aren't dressed for the occasion? Thankfully, Toyoshima Ward of Tokyo has that covered with the annual Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Fes. As the premiere and official Halloween cosplay event in Tokyo, thousands show up dressed in the best outfits. While we were only there for the first day of the festival, there was a lot of incredible cosplay to see.

Armin Arlert and Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

From left to right: Mikasa Ackerman and Hange Zoë from Attack on Titan Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

Cosplayers (left to right): Yuzu and Sayaka

Mr. Satan from Dragon Ball. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

From left to right: Tsumugi Kotobuki, Mio Akiyama, Yui Hirasawa, and Ritsu Tainaka from K-On! Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

From left to right: Inkarmat, Saichi Sugimoto, and Yoshitake Shiraishi from Golden Kamuy. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

Tatsuma Ushiyama from Golden Kamuy. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

From left to right: Blanka and Ryu from Street Fighter 6. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

From left to right: Best Jeanist, Endeavor, and Hawks from My Hero Academia. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

From left to right: Himiko Toga and Tomura Shigaraki from My Hero Academia. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

From left to right: Cure Black and Cure White from Futari wa Pretty Cure. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

Cosplayers (left to right): Firo and Ringo

Cure Sunshine from Heart Catch Pretty Cure! Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

From left to right: Midari Ikishima and Kirari Momobami from Kakegurui. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

Cosplayers (left to right): Korone and Sabakan

From left to right: Lucy Heartfilia and Sagittarius from Fairy Tail. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

Cosplayers (left to right): Amane and Karuraru

From left to right: Nathan Seymour and Antonio Lopez from Tiger & Bunny. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

Cosplayers (left to right): Tsururin and Kuro

Squall Leonhart from Final Fantasy VIII. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

Chuatury “Chuchu” Panlunch from Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

From left to right: Captain Juzo Okita from Space Battleship Yamato and General Johann Ibrahim Revil from Mobile Suit Gundam. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

Cosplayers: Anonymous

From left to right: Ichika, Nino, Miku, Yotsuba, and Itsuki Nakano from The Quintessential Quintuplets. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

From left to right: Takina Inoue and Chisato Nishikigi from Lycoris Recoil. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

Misato Katsuragi from Neon Genesis Evangelion. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

Chainsaw Man from Chainsaw Man. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

Eternal Sailor Moon from Sailor Moon. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

From left to right: Sailor Mars and Sailor Venus from Sailor Moon. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

Cosplayers (left to right): Runa and Kurage

From left to right: Sailor Uranus, Sailor Moon, and Sailor Neptune from Sailor Moon. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

From left to right: Cobra and Lady Armaroid from Cobra. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

From left to right: Asuna and Kirito from Sword Art Online. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

From left to right: Sasori and Deidara from Naruto. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

Cosplayers (left to right): Mikan and Eruk

Lilia Vanrouge from Disney Twisted-Wonderland. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

Goldship from Uma Musume Pretty Derby. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

From left to right: Takashi Mitsuya, Ken “Draken” Ryuguji, Manjiro “Mikey” Sano, Kazutora Hanemiya, Keisuke Baji, and Chifuyu Matsuno from Tokyo Revengers. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

From left to right: Hajime “Koko” Kokonoi, Taiju Shiba, and Seishu Inui from Tokyo Revengers. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

Dark Magician Girl from Yu-Gi-Oh. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

Princess Peach from the Super Mario Brothers franchise. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

Bowsette, the fan-made Super Mario Brothers character. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

Saitama and Genos from One-Punch Man. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

From left to right: Mylene Flare Jenius and Basara Nekki from Macross 7. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

Cosplayers (left to right): Jyuri and Ibuki

From left to right: Sheryl Nome and Ranka Lee from Macross Frontier. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

Cosplayers (left to right): Minatsu and Miharu

From left to right: Zenitsu Agatsuma and Nezuko Kamado from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

Cosplayers (left to right): Uta and Nana

Muzan Kibutsuji from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

Tengen Uzui from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

Cosplayer: Anonymous

Reisalin “Ryza” Stout from Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

Athena from Saint Saiya. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

From left to right: Ruby Hoshino and Aquamarine Hoshino from Oshi no Ko. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

Cosplayers (left to right): Nome and AYA

From left to right: Yor and Loid Forger from Spy x Family. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

Cosplayers (left to right): Rika and Omi

Random Marine Sailor from One Piece. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

DIO from Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

From left to right: Guido Mista, Giorono “Giogio” Giovanna, Bruno Bucciarati, and Leone Abbacchio from Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

From left to right: Narancia Ghirga and Bruno Bucciarati from Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

Cosplayers (left to right): Amikko and Kei