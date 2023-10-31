×
See the Best Anime and Video Game Costumes at Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Fes.

by Ken Iikura-Gross,

It's Halloween time in Tokyo. And that means everywhere you look, you'll find people dressed up as their favorite anime and manga characters. While Shibuya Ward is always the life of the party around Halloween, the mayor of Shibuya Ward is trying to keep the party locked down this year. But that doesn't mean other areas of Tokyo aren't abuzz with a party atmosphere. But what's a Halloween party if people aren't dressed for the occasion? Thankfully, Toyoshima Ward of Tokyo has that covered with the annual Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Fes. As the premiere and official Halloween cosplay event in Tokyo, thousands show up dressed in the best outfits. While we were only there for the first day of the festival, there was a lot of incredible cosplay to see.

img_6723
Armin Arlert and Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayers (left to right): Kae and Yu-kari.
img_6730
From left to right: Mikasa Ackerman and Hange Zoë from Attack on Titan
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayers (left to right): Yuzu and Sayaka.
img_6755
Mr. Satan from Dragon Ball.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayer: Frank Garcia
img_6658
From left to right: Tsumugi Kotobuki, Mio Akiyama, Yui Hirasawa, and Ritsu Tainaka from K-On!
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayers (left to right): Choco Mint, Sorarona, Yui, and Mikan Maru
img_6672
From left to right: Inkarmat, Saichi Sugimoto, and Yoshitake Shiraishi from Golden Kamuy.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayers (left to right): Machi-san, Rinko, and Hekio
img_6789
Tatsuma Ushiyama from Golden Kamuy.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayer: Nanase Magetsu
img_6561
From left to right: Blanka and Ryu from Street Fighter 6.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayers (left to right): Josui Chiba and Jin Sakuraba
img_6593
From left to right: Best Jeanist, Endeavor, and Hawks from My Hero Academia.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayers (left to right): Asagi, Myu-to, and ЙАНо
img_6603
From left to right: Himiko Toga and Tomura Shigaraki from My Hero Academia.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayers (left to right): Kogu and B-ta
img_6662
From left to right: Cure Black and Cure White from Futari wa Pretty Cure.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayers (left to right): Firo and Ringo
img_6686
Cure Sunshine from Heart Catch Pretty Cure!
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayer: Fuuga
img_6705
From left to right: Midari Ikishima and Kirari Momobami from Kakegurui.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayers (left to right): Korone and Sabakan
img_6766
From left to right: Lucy Heartfilia and Sagittarius from Fairy Tail.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayers (left to right): Amane and Karuraru
img_6771
From left to right: Nathan Seymour and Antonio Lopez from Tiger & Bunny.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayers (left to right): Tsururin and Kuro
img_6554
Squall Leonhart from Final Fantasy VIII.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayer: Miyabi
img_6779
Chuatury “Chuchu” Panlunch from Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayer: Beko Nakano
img_6627
From left to right: Captain Juzo Okita from Space Battleship Yamato and General Johann Ibrahim Revil from Mobile Suit Gundam.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayers: Anonymous
img_6785
From left to right: Ichika, Nino, Miku, Yotsuba, and Itsuki Nakano from The Quintessential Quintuplets.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayers (left to right): Koune, 2 1 (Nii), Tsumiki, Integra, and Narita
img_6653
From left to right: Takina Inoue and Chisato Nishikigi from Lycoris Recoil.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayers: Tasu and Chuu
img_6585
Misato Katsuragi from Neon Genesis Evangelion.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayer: ELIZA
img_6701
Chainsaw Man from Chainsaw Man.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayer: Anman
img_6648
Eternal Sailor Moon from Sailor Moon.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayer: Yoh
img_6589
From left to right: Sailor Mars and Sailor Venus from Sailor Moon.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayers (left to right): Runa and Kurage
img_6695
From left to right: Sailor Uranus, Sailor Moon, and Sailor Neptune from Sailor Moon.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayers (left to right): AKIHITO, Steve JEAN, and Sosuke
img_6709
From left to right: Cobra and Lady Armaroid from Cobra.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayers (left to right): Ma-Taro and Usako
img_6571
From left to right: Asuna and Kirito from Sword Art Online.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayers (left to right): Rei Watanabe and Reon
img_6631
From left to right: Sasori and Deidara from Naruto.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayers (left to right): Mikan and Eruk
img_6600
Lilia Vanrouge from Disney Twisted-Wonderland.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayer: Koji
img_6566
Goldship from Uma Musume Pretty Derby.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayer: Dohyun
img_6575
From left to right: Takashi Mitsuya, Ken “Draken” Ryuguji, Manjiro “Mikey” Sano, Kazutora Hanemiya, Keisuke Baji, and Chifuyu Matsuno from Tokyo Revengers.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayers (left to right): Saraba 19, O-yan, Ryo-tan, Bisuke, Aoba, and Asuara Baby
img_6609
From left to right: Hajime “Koko” Kokonoi, Taiju Shiba, and Seishu Inui from Tokyo Revengers.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayers (left to right): Nano, Kazuki, and Kuro
img_6620
Dark Magician Girl from Yu-Gi-Oh.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayer: Shizuku
img_6735
Princess Peach from the Super Mario Brothers franchise.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayer: ico
img_6739
Bowsette, the fan-made Super Mario Brothers character.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayer: Kuromitsu Anko
img_6799
Saitama and Genos from One-Punch Man.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
From left to right: Cosplayers (left to right): Mii Eru and Ukaze Rai
img_6793
From left to right: Mylene Flare Jenius and Basara Nekki from Macross 7.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayers (left to right): Jyuri and Ibuki
img_6742
From left to right: Sheryl Nome and Ranka Lee from Macross Frontier.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayers (left to right): Minatsu and Miharu
img_6640
From left to right: Zenitsu Agatsuma and Nezuko Kamado from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayers (left to right): Uta and Nana
img_6776
Muzan Kibutsuji from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayer: Rinne Kamuy
img_6714
Tengen Uzui from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayer: Anonymous
img_6683
Reisalin “Ryza” Stout from Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayer: Akai Tsukine
img_6679
Athena from Saint Saiya.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayer: Mikeneko
img_6759
From left to right: Ruby Hoshino and Aquamarine Hoshino from Oshi no Ko.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayers (left to right): Nome and AYA
img_6666
From left to right: Yor and Loid Forger from Spy x Family.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayers (left to right): Rika and Omi
img_6557
Random Marine Sailor from One Piece.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayer: Akihabara no Inu
img_6644
DIO from Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayer: Satana
img_6748
From left to right: Guido Mista, Giorono “Giogio” Giovanna, Bruno Bucciarati, and Leone Abbacchio from Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayers (left to right): Souta, moca, Sana Mizuki, and Shu28
img_6718
From left to right: Narancia Ghirga and Bruno Bucciarati from Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayers (left to right): Amikko and Kei
img_6623
Trish Una from Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind.
Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross
Cosplayer: Toro Momota
